The Chart for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) went up by 6.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s stock price has collected 3.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Arcimoto Stock Gives Back Gains. The EV Maker Has a New Factory and a Self-Driving Plan.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ :FUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FUV is at 2.46.

FUV currently public float of 29.57M and currently shorts hold a 41.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUV was 862.48K shares.

FUV’s Market Performance

FUV stocks went up by 3.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.22% and a quarterly performance of -29.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.44% for Arcimoto Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.35% for FUV stocks with a simple moving average of -51.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUV

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUV reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for FUV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

FUV Trading at -18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares surge +17.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Arcimoto Inc. saw -48.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUV starting from Russell Galileo, who purchase 150 shares at the price of $12.91 back on Jun 15. After this action, Russell Galileo now owns 150 shares of Arcimoto Inc., valued at $1,936 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1021.78 for the present operating margin

-290.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcimoto Inc. stands at -1084.39. Equity return is now at value -88.20, with -76.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.