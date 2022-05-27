Teradyne Inc. (TER) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 4.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.91. The company’s stock price has collected 2.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ :TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TER is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Teradyne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.18, which is $29.11 above the current price. TER currently public float of 159.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TER was 1.74M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stocks went up by 2.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.30% and a quarterly performance of -12.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for Teradyne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for TER stocks with a simple moving average of -16.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $127 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TER reach a price target of $132. The rating they have provided for TER stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TER, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

TER Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.55. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw -35.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Mehta Sanjay, who sale 420 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Mehta Sanjay now owns 29,303 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $50,400 using the latest closing price.

Gray Charles Jeffrey, the VP, General Counsel, Secretary of Teradyne Inc., sale 4,444 shares at $118.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Gray Charles Jeffrey is holding 24,681 shares at $525,903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.64 for the present operating margin

+59.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +27.40. Equity return is now at value 38.50, with 25.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.