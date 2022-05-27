Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | StealthGas Inc. (GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) went up by 8.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.80. The company’s stock price has collected 7.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ :GASS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GASS is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for StealthGas Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $1.79 above the current price. GASS currently public float of 29.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GASS was 161.76K shares.

GASS’s Market Performance

GASS stocks went up by 7.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.32% and a quarterly performance of 30.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for StealthGas Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.72% for GASS stocks with a simple moving average of 18.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GASS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GASS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GASS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2018.

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GASS reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GASS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29th, 2016.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GASS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

GASS Trading at 11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GASS rose by +7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, StealthGas Inc. saw 28.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+16.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for StealthGas Inc. stands at -23.38. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.