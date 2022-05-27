Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) went up by 14.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.66. The company’s stock price has collected 12.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE :MOV) Right Now?

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOV is at 1.17.

MOV currently public float of 16.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOV was 214.26K shares.

MOV’s Market Performance

MOV stocks went up by 12.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.93% and a quarterly performance of -7.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Movado Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.40% for MOV stocks with a simple moving average of -0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOV stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MOV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MOV in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on August 29th of the previous year 2019.

MOV Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOV rose by +12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.36. In addition, Movado Group Inc. saw -12.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOV starting from Isserman Richard D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $37.86 back on Apr 12. After this action, Isserman Richard D now owns 16,962 shares of Movado Group Inc., valued at $189,308 using the latest closing price.

KIRSCHNER ANN, the Director of Movado Group Inc., sale 3,800 shares at $39.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that KIRSCHNER ANN is holding 13,897 shares at $149,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+57.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Movado Group Inc. stands at +12.51. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.