Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) went up by 11.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.63. The company’s stock price has collected 15.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/21 that E.l.f Beauty Earnings Were Strong. The Cosmetics Stock Is Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE :ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELF is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.10, which is $10.7 above the current price. ELF currently public float of 48.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELF was 435.06K shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF stocks went up by 15.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.88% and a quarterly performance of -7.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.79% for ELF stocks with a simple moving average of -12.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $42 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ELF, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

ELF Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +15.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.85. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw -25.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 14,187 shares at the price of $24.44 back on May 04. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 339,815 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $346,706 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 14,187 shares at $23.90 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 341,105 shares at $339,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.79 for the present operating margin

+58.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 2.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.60. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 55.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.88. Total debt to assets is 30.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.