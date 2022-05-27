PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) went up by 10.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.32. The company’s stock price has collected 0.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE :AGS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGS is at 2.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PlayAGS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AGS currently public float of 36.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGS was 285.05K shares.

AGS’s Market Performance

AGS stocks went up by 0.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.63% and a quarterly performance of -31.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.35% for PlayAGS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.96% for AGS stocks with a simple moving average of -22.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AGS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

AGS Trading at -9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares sank -14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw -17.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Equity return is now at value -65.30, with -3.80 for asset returns.