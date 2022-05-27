Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Just Got Our Attention

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.35. The company’s stock price has collected -1.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :PDM) Right Now?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDM is at 0.95.

PDM currently public float of 122.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDM was 827.31K shares.

PDM’s Market Performance

PDM stocks went down by -1.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.66% and a quarterly performance of -15.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.64% for PDM stocks with a simple moving average of -17.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PDM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

PDM Trading at -10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDM fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.15. In addition, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. saw -21.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDM starting from Taysom Dale H., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $15.23 back on May 09. After this action, Taysom Dale H. now owns 33,594 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., valued at $15,230 using the latest closing price.

COHEN GLENN GARY, the Director of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $16.15 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that COHEN GLENN GARY is holding 22,408 shares at $80,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stands at -0.25. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.