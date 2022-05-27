Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Omeros Corporation (OMER)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) went down by -6.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.62. The company’s stock price has collected -15.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMER is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Omeros Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is $28.78 above the current price. OMER currently public float of 60.20M and currently shorts hold a 20.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMER was 715.21K shares.

OMER’s Market Performance

OMER stocks went down by -15.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.79% and a quarterly performance of -66.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.11% for Omeros Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.25% for OMER stocks with a simple moving average of -68.86% for the last 200 days.

OMER Trading at -46.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares sank -35.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMER fell by -15.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Omeros Corporation saw -62.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMER starting from Demopulos Gregory A MD, who sale 36,857 shares at the price of $14.90 back on Jun 17. After this action, Demopulos Gregory A MD now owns 2,026,986 shares of Omeros Corporation, valued at $549,169 using the latest closing price.

Demopulos Gregory A MD, the CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT of Omeros Corporation, sale 36,856 shares at $15.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Demopulos Gregory A MD is holding 2,026,986 shares at $553,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMER

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.