Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for EnerSys (ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) went up by 7.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.23. The company’s stock price has collected 10.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EnerSys (NYSE :ENS) Right Now?

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENS is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for EnerSys declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.00, which is $31.35 above the current price. ENS currently public float of 40.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENS was 275.43K shares.

ENS’s Market Performance

ENS stocks went up by 10.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.85% and a quarterly performance of -5.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for EnerSys. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.83% for ENS stocks with a simple moving average of -8.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ENS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $125 based on the research report published on June 16th of the previous year 2021.

ENS Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENS rose by +10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.12. In addition, EnerSys saw -11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENS starting from O’Connell Shawn M., who sale 2,535 shares at the price of $78.95 back on Dec 07. After this action, O’Connell Shawn M. now owns 29,879 shares of EnerSys, valued at $200,138 using the latest closing price.

Shaffer David M, the President & CEO of EnerSys, sale 7,100 shares at $85.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Shaffer David M is holding 223,655 shares at $603,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.89 for the present operating margin

+25.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for EnerSys stands at +4.81. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.71. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on EnerSys (ENS), the company’s capital structure generated 69.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.89. Total debt to assets is 30.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.