Is Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) a Keeper?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went up by 5.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $241.54. The company’s stock price has collected 1.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/19/21 that Tractor Supply Earnings Beat Expectations, but Pressures Remain

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ :TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Tractor Supply Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $242.30, which is $58.6 above the current price. TSCO currently public float of 111.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSCO was 1.21M shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

TSCO stocks went up by 1.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.45% and a quarterly performance of -7.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for Tractor Supply Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.92% for TSCO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $270 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSCO reach a price target of $240, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for TSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to TSCO, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

TSCO Trading at -13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.39. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw -22.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from JAMISON CYNTHIA T, who sale 7,150 shares at the price of $207.62 back on May 18. After this action, JAMISON CYNTHIA T now owns 17,130 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $1,484,483 using the latest closing price.

JAMISON CYNTHIA T, the Director of Tractor Supply Company, sale 5,200 shares at $195.10 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that JAMISON CYNTHIA T is holding 24,280 shares at $1,014,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.76 for the present operating margin

+33.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Company stands at +7.83. Equity return is now at value 51.50, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.