Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)?

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) went up by 12.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock price has collected 20.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE :VNTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNTR is at 1.52.

VNTR currently public float of 54.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNTR was 282.42K shares.

VNTR’s Market Performance

VNTR stocks went up by 20.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.89% and a quarterly performance of -4.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.85% for Venator Materials PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.95% for VNTR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNTR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNTR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VNTR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNTR reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for VNTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

VNTR Trading at 16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNTR rose by +20.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8900. In addition, Venator Materials PLC saw -14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNTR

Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -2.50 for asset returns.