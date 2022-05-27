Is The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) a Keeper?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.86. The company’s stock price has collected 5.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/20 that Canada’s Banks Take Earnings Hit from Loss Provisions

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE :BNS) Right Now?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.50, which is $8.58 above the current price. BNS currently public float of 1.20B and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNS was 1.77M shares.

BNS’s Market Performance

BNS stocks went up by 5.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.30% and a quarterly performance of -8.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for The Bank of Nova Scotia. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.12% for BNS stocks with a simple moving average of -1.94% for the last 200 days.

BNS Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.53. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw -7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +25.23. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.