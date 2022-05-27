Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) a Keeper?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE :CEQP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEQP is at 2.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.63, which is $7.13 above the current price. CEQP currently public float of 67.04M and currently shorts hold a 6.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEQP was 703.95K shares.

CEQP’s Market Performance

CEQP stocks went down by -0.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of -2.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for CEQP stocks with a simple moving average of 1.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEQP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEQP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CEQP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEQP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $27 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEQP reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for CEQP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to CEQP, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

CEQP Trading at -3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEQP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEQP fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.95. In addition, Crestwood Equity Partners LP saw 4.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEQP starting from Lambert Joel Christian, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Aug 02. After this action, Lambert Joel Christian now owns 230,156 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, valued at $58,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEQP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.41 for the present operating margin

+0.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP stands at -1.92. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.