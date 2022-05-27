Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) a Keeper?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.19. The company’s stock price has collected 4.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Johnson & Johnson, Drug Distributors Agree to Opioid Settlement With States

Is It Worth Investing in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE :ABC) Right Now?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABC is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.73, which is $14.93 above the current price. ABC currently public float of 150.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABC was 1.42M shares.

ABC’s Market Performance

ABC stocks went up by 4.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.05% and a quarterly performance of 9.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.01% for ABC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABC reach a price target of $178. The rating they have provided for ABC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABC, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

ABC Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.14. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $150.00 back on May 11. After this action, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. now owns 52,854,867 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $900,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Krikorian Lazarus, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 4,895 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Krikorian Lazarus is holding 14,079 shares at $783,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.25 for the present operating margin

+2.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at +0.72. The total capital return value is set at 44.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.94. Equity return is now at value 655.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,143.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.96. Total debt to assets is 13.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,092.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 4.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.