Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE :INN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INN is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.17, which is $3.67 above the current price. INN currently public float of 103.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INN was 885.64K shares.

INN’s Market Performance

INN stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.72% and a quarterly performance of -13.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Summit Hotel Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.63% for INN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for INN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for INN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INN reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for INN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to INN, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

INN Trading at -8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INN fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. saw -11.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INN starting from Hansen Daniel P, who sale 193,498 shares at the price of $10.57 back on Nov 05. After this action, Hansen Daniel P now owns 153,590 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., valued at $2,046,241 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Daniel P, the Executive Chairman of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., sale 6,502 shares at $10.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Hansen Daniel P is holding 347,088 shares at $68,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.05 for the present operating margin

+0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stands at -18.12. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.