Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $279.98. The company’s stock price has collected 5.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Frackers Hold Back Production as Oil Nears $100 a Barrel

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE :PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXD is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $302.56, which is $15.35 above the current price. PXD currently public float of 240.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXD was 2.46M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

PXD stocks went up by 5.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.88% and a quarterly performance of 22.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.64% for PXD stocks with a simple moving average of 38.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $234 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $216. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

PXD Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +19.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $259.97. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw 56.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from BERG MARK STEPHEN, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $274.41 back on May 17. After this action, BERG MARK STEPHEN now owns 49,546 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $686,025 using the latest closing price.

Hall Jerome D JR, the EVP, Operations of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, sale 2,000 shares at $262.19 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Hall Jerome D JR is holding 53,006 shares at $524,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.62 for the present operating margin

+38.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +11.82. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.