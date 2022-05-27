Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Gores Guggenheim Inc. (GGPI)

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Tesla, Dollar Tree, Boeing, Lucid: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ :GGPI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Gores Guggenheim Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GGPI currently public float of 80.00M and currently shorts hold a 9.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGPI was 2.79M shares.

GGPI’s Market Performance

GGPI stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.80% and a quarterly performance of -6.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Gores Guggenheim Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.92% for GGPI stocks with a simple moving average of -7.05% for the last 200 days.

GGPI Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGPI rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Gores Guggenheim Inc. saw -12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGPI

Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.