Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DOMA) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $3.75, which is $2.87 above the current price. DOMA currently public float of 175.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOMA was 1.52M shares.

DOMA’s Market Performance

DOMA stocks went up by 2.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.42% and a quarterly performance of -29.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.69% for Doma Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.25% for DOMA stocks with a simple moving average of -63.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMA stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for DOMA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMA in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $2 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2022.

DOMA Trading at -9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMA rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7045. In addition, Doma Holdings Inc. saw -65.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMA starting from EIN MARK, who purchase 332,970 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Feb 23. After this action, EIN MARK now owns 365,160 shares of Doma Holdings Inc., valued at $799,128 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Alan, the Chief Accounting Officer of Doma Holdings Inc., purchase 14,400 shares at $7.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Smith Michael Alan is holding 144,271 shares at $102,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMA

The total capital return value is set at -0.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.70. Equity return is now at value -49.50, with -25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.50.