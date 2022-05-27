Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) went up by 21.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.50. The company’s stock price has collected 35.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :ISIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISIG is at 1.79.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ISIG currently public float of 1.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISIG was 708.52K shares.

ISIG’s Market Performance

ISIG stocks went up by 35.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.30% and a quarterly performance of 7.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.78% for Insignia Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.15% for ISIG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.02% for the last 200 days.

ISIG Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%, as shares surge +15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISIG rose by +35.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.66. In addition, Insignia Systems Inc. saw -59.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISIG starting from Swenson Nicholas John, who purchase 30,509 shares at the price of $7.69 back on Jun 02. After this action, Swenson Nicholas John now owns 139,444 shares of Insignia Systems Inc., valued at $234,465 using the latest closing price.

Swenson Nicholas John, the 10% Owner of Insignia Systems Inc., purchase 20,706 shares at $7.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Swenson Nicholas John is holding 108,935 shares at $157,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.57 for the present operating margin

+16.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insignia Systems Inc. stands at -18.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.