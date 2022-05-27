Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.48. The company’s stock price has collected 3.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE :WPC) Right Now?

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPC is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.00, which is $4.35 above the current price. WPC currently public float of 188.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPC was 954.35K shares.

WPC’s Market Performance

WPC stocks went up by 3.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of 7.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for W. P. Carey Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.20% for WPC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for WPC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for WPC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $87 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPC reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for WPC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

WPC Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.17. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc. saw 1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.16 for the present operating margin

+54.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc. stands at +30.79. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.