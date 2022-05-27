Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) went up by 4.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.64. The company’s stock price has collected -6.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :TCMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCMD is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.67, which is $21.38 above the current price. TCMD currently public float of 19.44M and currently shorts hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCMD was 198.19K shares.

TCMD’s Market Performance

TCMD stocks went down by -6.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.08% and a quarterly performance of -51.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.22% for Tactile Systems Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.31% for TCMD stocks with a simple moving average of -63.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCMD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TCMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCMD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $55 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TCMD, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TCMD Trading at -43.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -47.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCMD fell by -6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.02. In addition, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. saw -51.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCMD starting from BURKE WILLIAM W, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $10.12 back on May 19. After this action, BURKE WILLIAM W now owns 19,536 shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc., valued at $11,132 using the latest closing price.

Burns Kristie, the Sr. VP Mktg & Clinical Affairs of Tactile Systems Technology Inc., sale 999 shares at $13.04 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Burns Kristie is holding 21,959 shares at $13,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14 for the present operating margin

+71.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. stands at -5.68. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.