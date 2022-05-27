Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) went up by 14.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.44. The company’s stock price has collected -1.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NDRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDRA is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25, which is $5.01 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of NDRA was 2.88M shares.

NDRA’s Market Performance

NDRA stocks went down by -1.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.10% and a quarterly performance of -46.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.75% for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.86% for NDRA stocks with a simple moving average of -74.03% for the last 200 days.

NDRA Trading at -19.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.10%, as shares sank -15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDRA fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2247. In addition, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. saw -65.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDRA starting from Thornton Michael Milos, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.22 back on May 18. After this action, Thornton Michael Milos now owns 307,775 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., valued at $5,500 using the latest closing price.

Michelon Francois Roger, the Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., purchase 5,100 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Michelon Francois Roger is holding 97,191 shares at $969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDRA

Equity return is now at value -98.50, with -83.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.83.