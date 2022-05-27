Here’s Our Rant About TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) went down by -10.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected -13.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TDCX Inc. (NYSE :TDCX) Right Now?

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.87 x from its present earnings ratio.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.55, which is $11.54 above the current price. TDCX currently public float of 22.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDCX was 318.55K shares.

TDCX’s Market Performance

TDCX stocks went down by -13.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.05% and a quarterly performance of -20.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.99% for TDCX Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.18% for TDCX stocks with a simple moving average of -35.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDCX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TDCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDCX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $19 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2022.

TDCX Trading at -14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares sank -20.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDCX fell by -13.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.26. In addition, TDCX Inc. saw -43.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.