Here’s Our Rant About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.45. The company’s stock price has collected -0.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE :PEB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEB is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.82, which is $4.98 above the current price. PEB currently public float of 129.56M and currently shorts hold a 9.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEB was 1.61M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

PEB stocks went down by -0.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.74% and a quarterly performance of -4.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.68% for PEB stocks with a simple moving average of -3.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $27 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEB reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for PEB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PEB, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PEB Trading at -6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.46. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw -2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who sale 6,867 shares at the price of $24.75 back on Dec 31. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 0 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $169,958 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman, President and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, sale 22,000 shares at $22.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 952,876 shares at $493,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.04 for the present operating margin

-13.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -25.22. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -3.50 for asset returns.