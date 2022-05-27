Here’s How Your Trade World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Aggressively Right Now

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.72. The company’s stock price has collected 9.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/31/22 that WWE Expands Reach to Traditional TV Shows

Is It Worth Investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :WWE) Right Now?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWE is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.08, which is -$3.64 below the current price. WWE currently public float of 42.87M and currently shorts hold a 15.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWE was 631.74K shares.

WWE’s Market Performance

WWE stocks went up by 9.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.91% and a quarterly performance of 12.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.97% for WWE stocks with a simple moving average of 19.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WWE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WWE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWE reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for WWE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to WWE, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

WWE Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.83. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 33.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWE starting from Blum Bradley, who sale 9,800 shares at the price of $60.14 back on Mar 23. After this action, Blum Bradley now owns 30,737 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., valued at $589,372 using the latest closing price.

Blum Bradley, the EVP, Operations of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., sale 2,800 shares at $57.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Blum Bradley is holding 23,439 shares at $161,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.44 for the present operating margin

+40.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stands at +16.47. Equity return is now at value 53.30, with 16.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.