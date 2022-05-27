Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.79. The company’s stock price has collected -10.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/21 that Darden Restaurants, KB Home, H.B. Fuller: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ :HOFV) Right Now?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOFV is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.37 above the current price. HOFV currently public float of 76.73M and currently shorts hold a 11.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOFV was 1.25M shares.

HOFV’s Market Performance

HOFV stocks went down by -10.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.95% and a quarterly performance of -40.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.81% for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.44% for HOFV stocks with a simple moving average of -63.77% for the last 200 days.

HOFV Trading at -31.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares sank -25.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOFV fell by -10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7355. In addition, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company saw -58.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOFV starting from Lee Benjamin J, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on May 19. After this action, Lee Benjamin J now owns 637,369 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, valued at $17,500 using the latest closing price.

Holz Karl L, the Director of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, purchase 20,000 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Holz Karl L is holding 117,299 shares at $20,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-321.61 for the present operating margin

-13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stands at -858.03. Equity return is now at value -51.50, with -27.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.