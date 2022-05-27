Equinix Inc. (EQIX) Just Got Our Attention

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $885.26. The company’s stock price has collected 5.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ :EQIX) Right Now?

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 123.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQIX is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Equinix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $817.87, which is $160.29 above the current price. EQIX currently public float of 90.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQIX was 447.86K shares.

EQIX’s Market Performance

EQIX stocks went up by 5.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.67% and a quarterly performance of -6.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Equinix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for EQIX stocks with a simple moving average of -12.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQIX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EQIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQIX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $950 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2022.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQIX reach a price target of $850, previously predicting the price at $900. The rating they have provided for EQIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to EQIX, setting the target price at $840 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

EQIX Trading at -6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQIX rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $670.46. In addition, Equinix Inc. saw -20.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQIX starting from TAYLOR KEITH D, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $658.39 back on May 23. After this action, TAYLOR KEITH D now owns 21,120 shares of Equinix Inc., valued at $658,390 using the latest closing price.

PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B, the Director of Equinix Inc., sale 50 shares at $651.91 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B is holding 17,563 shares at $32,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.12 for the present operating margin

+60.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinix Inc. stands at +7.54. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.