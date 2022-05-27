Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) went down by -6.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s stock price has collected -16.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :DAWN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.67, which is $27.75 above the current price. DAWN currently public float of 35.39M and currently shorts hold a 13.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAWN was 237.76K shares.

DAWN’s Market Performance

DAWN stocks went down by -16.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.25% and a quarterly performance of -59.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.55% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.76% for DAWN stocks with a simple moving average of -66.05% for the last 200 days.

DAWN Trading at -39.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -35.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN fell by -16.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -65.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from AI Day1 LLC, who purchase 4,615 shares at the price of $14.73 back on Jan 20. After this action, AI Day1 LLC now owns 9,484,638 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $67,976 using the latest closing price.

AI Day1 LLC, the 10% Owner of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 58,818 shares at $14.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that AI Day1 LLC is holding 9,480,023 shares at $864,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.43.