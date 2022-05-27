Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) went up by 51.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.19. The company’s stock price has collected 40.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX :PLAG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAG is at -0.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Planet Green Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.00. PLAG currently public float of 26.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAG was 86.81K shares.

PLAG’s Market Performance

PLAG stocks went up by 40.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.85% and a quarterly performance of -19.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.32% for Planet Green Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.04% for PLAG stocks with a simple moving average of -32.50% for the last 200 days.

PLAG Trading at -9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.74%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAG rose by +40.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5386. In addition, Planet Green Holdings Corp. saw -31.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAG starting from Zhou Bin, who purchase 1,320,000 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Sep 27. After this action, Zhou Bin now owns 4,262,000 shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp., valued at $3,432,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.51 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Green Holdings Corp. stands at -25.79. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.