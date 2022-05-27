Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82.

Is It Worth Investing in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :CODX) Right Now?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CODX is at -1.13.

CODX currently public float of 33.85M and currently shorts hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CODX was 342.66K shares.

CODX’s Market Performance

CODX stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.43% and a quarterly performance of -13.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.53% for Co-Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.19% for CODX stocks with a simple moving average of -35.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CODX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CODX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $14 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2021.

CODX Trading at -5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc. saw -44.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODX starting from Durenard Eugene, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Sep 08. After this action, Durenard Eugene now owns 0 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc., valued at $20,910 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Equity return is now at value 34.50, with 30.60 for asset returns.