Buy or Sell Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) went up by 7.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s stock price has collected 5.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/21 that Robinhood Markets, Nvidia, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ :RRGB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRGB is at 2.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.00, which is $19.14 above the current price. RRGB currently public float of 15.30M and currently shorts hold a 15.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRGB was 388.93K shares.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB stocks went up by 5.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.36% and a quarterly performance of -52.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.36% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.59% for RRGB stocks with a simple moving average of -51.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRGB reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for RRGB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to RRGB, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

RRGB Trading at -35.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -37.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. saw -47.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from MURPHY PAUL J B III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $22.57 back on Aug 24. After this action, MURPHY PAUL J B III now owns 20,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., valued at $225,700 using the latest closing price.

Schweinfurth Lynn S, the Chief Financial Officer of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Schweinfurth Lynn S is holding 53,627 shares at $108,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.65 for the present operating margin

+8.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stands at -4.30. Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.