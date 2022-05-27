Buy or Sell Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) went up by 8.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $230.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/20 that This Airline Stock Is Soaring as Europe Locks Down

Is It Worth Investing in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ :ALGT) Right Now?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALGT is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Allegiant Travel Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $210.00, which is $63.8 above the current price. ALGT currently public float of 15.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGT was 246.78K shares.

ALGT’s Market Performance

ALGT stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.19% and a quarterly performance of -16.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Allegiant Travel Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.46% for ALGT stocks with a simple moving average of -16.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ALGT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ALGT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $200 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALGT, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ALGT Trading at -4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGT fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.17. In addition, Allegiant Travel Company saw -21.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGT starting from WILSON ROBERT PAUL III, who sale 900 shares at the price of $150.14 back on May 17. After this action, WILSON ROBERT PAUL III now owns 14,963 shares of Allegiant Travel Company, valued at $135,126 using the latest closing price.

DeAngelo Scott Wayne, the EVP and CMO of Allegiant Travel Company, sale 500 shares at $162.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that DeAngelo Scott Wayne is holding 8,535 shares at $81,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+8.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegiant Travel Company stands at +8.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.