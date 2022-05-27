A Lesson to Learn: Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (WPCB)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE :WPCB) Right Now?

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 90.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WPCB currently public float of 54.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPCB was 103.05K shares.

WPCB’s Market Performance

WPCB stocks went up by 0.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.31% and a quarterly performance of 0.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.14% for Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.01% for WPCB stocks with a simple moving average of 0.19% for the last 200 days.

WPCB Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPCB rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPCB

Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.