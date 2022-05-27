A Lesson to Learn: Eargo Inc. (EAR)

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) went up by 20.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.21.

Is It Worth Investing in Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ :EAR) Right Now?

EAR currently public float of 33.90M and currently shorts hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAR was 768.89K shares.

EAR’s Market Performance

EAR stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -70.51% and a quarterly performance of -73.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.02% for Eargo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.10% for EAR stocks with a simple moving average of -83.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAR reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for EAR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to EAR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

EAR Trading at -64.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.35%, as shares sank -67.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8995. In addition, Eargo Inc. saw -74.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAR starting from Richardson Nina, who sale 3,886 shares at the price of $3.52 back on Mar 14. After this action, Richardson Nina now owns 0 shares of Eargo Inc., valued at $13,679 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Nina, the Director of Eargo Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $4.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Richardson Nina is holding 3,886 shares at $16,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAR

Equity return is now at value -118.30, with -78.80 for asset returns.