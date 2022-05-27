A Lesson to Learn: Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) went up by 25.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.15. The company’s stock price has collected 14.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ :BZUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZUN is at 1.03.

The average price from analysts is $71.75, which is $8.35 above the current price. BZUN currently public float of 55.85M and currently shorts hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZUN was 1.60M shares.

BZUN’s Market Performance

BZUN stocks went up by 14.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.50% and a quarterly performance of -10.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.82% for Baozun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.19% for BZUN stocks with a simple moving average of -29.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZUN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BZUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BZUN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZUN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for BZUN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BZUN, setting the target price at $8.30 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

BZUN Trading at 25.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares surge +40.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN rose by +14.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw -28.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.70 for the present operating margin

+65.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baozun Inc. stands at -2.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.15. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Baozun Inc. (BZUN), the company’s capital structure generated 81.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.84. Total debt to assets is 32.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.