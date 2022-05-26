Why Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.79.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

NTR currently public float of 545.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 4.34M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went down by -3.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.66% and a quarterly performance of 26.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Nutrien Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.94% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of 24.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTR, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

NTR Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.10. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 30.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 8.80 for asset returns.