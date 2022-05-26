Why LKQ Corporation (LKQ)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.43. The company’s stock price has collected -1.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/21 that LKQ Stock Is Climbing Because Guidance and Buybacks Have Returned

Is It Worth Investing in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ :LKQ) Right Now?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LKQ is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for LKQ Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.75, which is $16.97 above the current price. LKQ currently public float of 281.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LKQ was 1.93M shares.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ stocks went down by -1.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.22% and a quarterly performance of 7.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for LKQ Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for LKQ stocks with a simple moving average of -5.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LKQ, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

LKQ Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.27. In addition, LKQ Corporation saw -17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $50.35 back on May 17. After this action, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. now owns 12,552,751 shares of LKQ Corporation, valued at $251,750,000 using the latest closing price.

Berard Patrick, the Director of LKQ Corporation, sale 702 shares at $49.72 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Berard Patrick is holding 11,806 shares at $34,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+38.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corporation stands at +8.33. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.