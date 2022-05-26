We Analyzed the Future Direction of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG), Here is What We Found

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.30. The company’s stock price has collected -9.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :LWLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LWLG is at 1.74.

LWLG currently public float of 110.87M and currently shorts hold a 14.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LWLG was 1.03M shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG stocks went down by -9.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.14% and a quarterly performance of 7.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 361.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.29% for Lightwave Logic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.08% for LWLG stocks with a simple moving average of -31.63% for the last 200 days.

LWLG Trading at -26.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -36.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG fell by -9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw -51.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from Lebby Michael Stephen, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.98 back on Apr 12. After this action, Lebby Michael Stephen now owns 63,643 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $9,985 using the latest closing price.

El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 35,121 shares at $10.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour is holding 0 shares at $362,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

Equity return is now at value -97.40, with -91.50 for asset returns.