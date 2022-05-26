US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price has collected -5.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that US Foods Activist Wants Control of the Board

Is It Worth Investing in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE :USFD) Right Now?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USFD is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for US Foods Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.20, which is $14.08 above the current price. USFD currently public float of 214.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USFD was 2.06M shares.

USFD’s Market Performance

USFD stocks went down by -5.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.80% and a quarterly performance of -18.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for US Foods Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.64% for USFD stocks with a simple moving average of -12.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $53 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2022.

CL King, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to USFD, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

USFD Trading at -14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.63. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw -11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Satriano Pietro, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $33.33 back on May 18. After this action, Satriano Pietro now owns 594,159 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $1,333,200 using the latest closing price.

Satriano Pietro, the Director of US Foods Holding Corp., sale 60,000 shares at $34.33 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Satriano Pietro is holding 594,159 shares at $2,059,800 based on the most recent closing price.