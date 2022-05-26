The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) went up by 14.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ :PLCE) Right Now?

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLCE is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Children’s Place Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.20, which is $22.45 above the current price. PLCE currently public float of 12.92M and currently shorts hold a 18.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLCE was 657.56K shares.

PLCE’s Market Performance

PLCE stocks went up by 6.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.25% and a quarterly performance of -24.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.57% for The Children’s Place Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.68% for PLCE stocks with a simple moving average of -37.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLCE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLCE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PLCE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $36 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLCE reach a price target of $132, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for PLCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PLCE, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

PLCE Trading at -6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLCE rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.92. In addition, The Children’s Place Inc. saw -41.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLCE starting from BOLAND ELIZABETH J, who purchase 2,200 shares at the price of $48.86 back on Mar 23. After this action, BOLAND ELIZABETH J now owns 12,010 shares of The Children’s Place Inc., valued at $107,492 using the latest closing price.

BACHMAN JOHN E., the Director of The Children’s Place Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $48.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that BACHMAN JOHN E. is holding 18,682 shares at $122,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.79 for the present operating margin

+38.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Children’s Place Inc. stands at +9.77. Equity return is now at value 82.00, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.