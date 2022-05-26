The Chart for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.42. The company’s stock price has collected 7.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/22 that Rio Tinto Says Racism, Sexual Harassment Widespread at Miner

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE :RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $82.29, which is $6.5 above the current price. RIO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIO was 4.31M shares.

RIO’s Market Performance

RIO stocks went up by 7.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.58% and a quarterly performance of -3.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Rio Tinto Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.73% for RIO stocks with a simple moving average of 1.39% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.64. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw 8.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 21.70 for asset returns.