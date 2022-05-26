TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.06. The company’s stock price has collected -0.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/09/21 that What Is the Keystone XL Pipeline and Why Did the Developer Abandon It?

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE :TRP) Right Now?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRP is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for TC Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

TRP currently public float of 976.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRP was 1.79M shares.

TRP’s Market Performance

TRP stocks went down by -0.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.27% and a quarterly performance of 10.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for TC Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.54% for TRP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRP

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to TRP, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

TRP Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.52. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 22.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.