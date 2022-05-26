Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Telos Corporation (TLS)

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) went up by 17.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.92. The company’s stock price has collected 24.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ :TLS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Telos Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.25, which is $1.05 above the current price. TLS currently public float of 42.72M and currently shorts hold a 6.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLS was 892.29K shares.

TLS’s Market Performance

TLS stocks went up by 24.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.87% and a quarterly performance of -25.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.93% for Telos Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.69% for TLS stocks with a simple moving average of -47.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for TLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to TLS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

TLS Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +18.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +24.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.69. In addition, Telos Corporation saw -40.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Wood John B, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $6.97 back on May 11. After this action, Wood John B now owns 4,441,118 shares of Telos Corporation, valued at $871,250 using the latest closing price.

Wood John B, the Chairman and CEO of Telos Corporation, purchase 100,000 shares at $18.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Wood John B is holding 3,795,563 shares at $1,814,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+34.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corporation stands at -17.79. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.