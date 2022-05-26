Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.42. The company’s stock price has collected -3.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/23/21 that Ionis Stock Plunges as Monitoring Board Halts Huntington’s Disease Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IONS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IONS is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.25, which is $10.53 above the current price. IONS currently public float of 140.69M and currently shorts hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IONS was 1.07M shares.

IONS’s Market Performance

IONS stocks went down by -3.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.13% and a quarterly performance of 13.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.18% for IONS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $54 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONS reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for IONS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to IONS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

IONS Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.15. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 21.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Swayze Eric, who sale 378 shares at the price of $44.15 back on Apr 21. After this action, Swayze Eric now owns 20,353 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $16,689 using the latest closing price.

O’NEIL PATRICK R., the EVP CLO & General Counsel of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 6,792 shares at $40.06 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that O’NEIL PATRICK R. is holding 34,536 shares at $272,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.72 for the present operating margin

+96.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -3.53. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.75.