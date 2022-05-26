Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) went up by 11.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock price has collected -9.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE :BBW) Right Now?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBW is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $14.44 above the current price. BBW currently public float of 13.91M and currently shorts hold a 10.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBW was 327.51K shares.

BBW’s Market Performance

BBW stocks went down by -9.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.90% and a quarterly performance of -14.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.38% for BBW stocks with a simple moving average of 5.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBW

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for BBW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2017.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BBW, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

BBW Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.47. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. saw -14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from Clark Maxine, who sale 3,600 shares at the price of $18.46 back on May 02. After this action, Clark Maxine now owns 15,013 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., valued at $66,449 using the latest closing price.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, the 10% Owner of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., sale 4,110 shares at $18.19 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC is holding 1,667,034 shares at $74,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.10 for the present operating margin

+52.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stands at +11.49. Equity return is now at value 54.00, with 17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.