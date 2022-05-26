Q&K International Group Limited (QK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) went up by 31.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 40.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ :QK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Q&K International Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $374.13. QK currently public float of 5.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QK was 380.97K shares.

QK’s Market Performance

QK stocks went up by 40.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.56% and a quarterly performance of -47.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.29% for Q&K International Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.07% for QK stocks with a simple moving average of -59.62% for the last 200 days.

QK Trading at -12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.78%, as shares surge +15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QK rose by +40.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7852. In addition, Q&K International Group Limited saw -63.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.40 for the present operating margin

+8.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q&K International Group Limited stands at -54.93. Equity return is now at value 29.80, with -65.30 for asset returns.