Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) went up by 8.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.43. The company’s stock price has collected 5.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/03/21 that Ollie’s Stock Sinks After Sales Fall More Than Expected. Citi Cuts Price Target.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OLLI) Right Now?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLLI is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

OLLI currently public float of 58.65M and currently shorts hold a 13.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLLI was 1.61M shares.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI stocks went up by 5.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.81% and a quarterly performance of 9.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.38% for OLLI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLLI reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for OLLI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 04th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to OLLI, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

OLLI Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.17. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw -10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from FLEISHMAN STANLEY, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $63.53 back on Sep 24. After this action, FLEISHMAN STANLEY now owns 48,448 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $63,530 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKSON THOMAS, the Director of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $89.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that HENDRICKSON THOMAS is holding 2,448 shares at $133,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 7.90 for asset returns.