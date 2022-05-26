Nova Ltd. (NVMI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.15. The company’s stock price has collected 2.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ :NVMI) Right Now?

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVMI is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Nova Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.00, which is $33.4 above the current price. NVMI currently public float of 27.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVMI was 145.19K shares.

NVMI’s Market Performance

NVMI stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.14% and a quarterly performance of -10.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Nova Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.01% for NVMI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVMI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NVMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVMI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $160 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVMI reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for NVMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to NVMI, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

NVMI Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVMI rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.81. In addition, Nova Ltd. saw -31.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+56.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova Ltd. stands at +22.37. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.