Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) went down by -2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.68. The company’s stock price has collected 4.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/03/20 that Brazilian Company Suzano Bets the Bond Market on Emission Cuts

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. (NYSE :SUZ) Right Now?

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.66 x from its present earnings ratio.

SUZ currently public float of 541.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUZ was 1.25M shares.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ stocks went up by 4.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.37% and a quarterly performance of 2.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Suzano S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.17% for SUZ stocks with a simple moving average of 1.32% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, Suzano S.A. saw -0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.36 for the present operating margin

+47.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. stands at +21.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.