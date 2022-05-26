Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) went up by 28.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.35. The company’s stock price has collected -10.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ :HCTI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Healthcare Triangle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $3.14 above the current price. HCTI currently public float of 8.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCTI was 54.37K shares.

HCTI’s Market Performance

HCTI stocks went down by -10.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.54% and a quarterly performance of -43.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for Healthcare Triangle Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.20% for HCTI stocks with a simple moving average of -47.57% for the last 200 days.

HCTI Trading at -10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +17.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7159. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw -62.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.19 for the present operating margin

+25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -16.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.